Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $468.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $468.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $473.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications has a one year low of $272.91 and a one year high of $479.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after buying an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,937,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,444,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

