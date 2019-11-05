Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,069,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 52.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,083,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,841,000 after purchasing an additional 102,625 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,017,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 140,683 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,037,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.