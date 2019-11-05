Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.16 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

CYOU opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $512.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.