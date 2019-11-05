Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Changyou.Com’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

CYOU opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Changyou.Com has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYOU. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.