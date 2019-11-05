CGI (GIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. CGI has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

