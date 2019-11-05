Cervus Equipment (CVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cervus Equipment to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$327.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Cervus Equipment from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

