CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. HSBC upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

