Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Insider Richard Hookway Acquires 211 Shares of Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Richard Hookway purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £149.81 ($195.75).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 71.78 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. Centrica PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.65 ($2.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.45.

Several research firms have commented on CNA. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Centrica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 97.57 ($1.27).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

