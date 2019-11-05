Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Celgene by 27.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,695,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,341,000 after buying an additional 361,962 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celgene by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 180,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CELG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $115.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

