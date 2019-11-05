Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,330. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDR. Compass Point began coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

