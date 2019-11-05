CECO Environmental (CECE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.