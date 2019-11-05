Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.21

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.21 and last traded at $115.21, with a volume of 434338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.38.

Separately, Barclays set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $1,211,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Richter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $313,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock worth $1,661,333 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,957,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

