cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.76, 1,316 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 185,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

