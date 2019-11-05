Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $251,602.00 and $107,917.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $562.90 or 0.05999740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002305 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014032 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.