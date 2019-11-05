Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 4,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 195,048 shares.The stock last traded at $11.75 and had previously closed at $12.20.

The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $582.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.24.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

