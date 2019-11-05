Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $55,531.00 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Castle has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00795368 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000720 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,625,328 coins and its circulating supply is 15,253,744 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

