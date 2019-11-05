Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carter’s by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,368,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.