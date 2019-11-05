Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

TAST stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $316.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,573.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

