Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million.

Shares of CRZO opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

