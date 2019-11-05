Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) will report $261.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.10 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas reported sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.80 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

CRZO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $681.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,994,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 277,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,939,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 245,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,111,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,086.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,689 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.