Carlson Capital Management Purchases 528 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average of $208.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.