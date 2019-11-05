CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,763,500.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $1,668,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $658,800.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,152,900.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $636,600.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 8,290 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $237,757.20.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $309,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $615,800.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00.

CARG stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

