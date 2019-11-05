Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CATM. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cardtronics to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Cardtronics stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Cardtronics by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardtronics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.