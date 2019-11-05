Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPST. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 144,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 75.59% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

