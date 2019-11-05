CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 52,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 30,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 601,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CNI. ValuEngine cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of CNI opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.