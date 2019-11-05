CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,426,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,804.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,760.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,841.40. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

