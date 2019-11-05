CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,819 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

MANH stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

