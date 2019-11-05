CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $36,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $340.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.01 and its 200-day moving average is $335.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

