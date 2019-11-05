CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,375,718.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,604 shares of company stock valued at $22,223,589. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.30.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $348.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.84. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $373.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

