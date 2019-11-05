Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 90.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CAPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

