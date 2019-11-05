Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capitala Finance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Capitala Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Capitala Finance stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 236,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,303. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 107.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 119.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

