Capital One Financial Comments on W&T Offshore, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $578.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.92. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

In other news, insider William J. Williford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,329.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $406,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 155,913 shares of company stock valued at $645,699. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,739,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 394,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 446,978 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,313,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,596,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

