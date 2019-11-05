Capital One Financial Comments on Independence Contract Drilling Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

ICD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

