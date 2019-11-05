Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 232.17 ($3.03).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.35) on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.60 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.02.

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth acquired 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £17,877.42 ($23,360.02).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

