Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

APHA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

NYSE APHA opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.83.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 56.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Aphria by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aphria by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

