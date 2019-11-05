Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CGIX opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 98.13% and a negative return on equity of 208.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

