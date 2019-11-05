Canaccord Genuity Cuts Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to $18.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVG. CIBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.

NYSE PVG opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.62. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

