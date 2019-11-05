Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) a $74.00 Price Target

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) received a $74.00 price objective from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,718. MasTec has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.35.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after purchasing an additional 106,929 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

