Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 858,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,148. Camping World has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $879.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andris A. Baltins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,720.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 43,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $345,311.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,087,330 shares of company stock worth $8,529,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 305.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

