Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given a $13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) received a $13.00 price target from investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 175,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90,366 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 468,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,895,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

