California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.57% of Nasdaq worth $93,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 140,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 43.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 213,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.1% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.70.

NDAQ stock opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.02. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $105.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

