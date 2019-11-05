California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,874 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of NXP Semiconductors worth $88,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $119.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

