California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Twitter worth $66,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $185,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,789 shares of company stock worth $2,396,420. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.61.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

