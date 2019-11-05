Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of CFWFF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

