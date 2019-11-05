Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth $206,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $100.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

