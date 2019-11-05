Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

