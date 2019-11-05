C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $75.53. 5,828,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,466. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,499.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,115,000 after buying an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

