BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY19 guidance to ~$2.55 EPS.

NYSE BWXT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $54,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,561.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $3,599,510 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

