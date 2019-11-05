BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 16,807 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.05% of Denny’s worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 317.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $87,081.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,794,944.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,894.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENN stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

