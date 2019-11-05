BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $952,000 in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for approximately 0.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 103.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,083,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,927,000 after buying an additional 550,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $670,000,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,415,000 after buying an additional 162,297 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $50,413,000 after buying an additional 60,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 303.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

Shares of BUD opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

